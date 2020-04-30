Arijit Singh speaks up for Pakistani artistes during live concert



(Web Desk) – Popular Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh stood up in favor of Pakistani artistes during his live concert.

During a live performance in Abu Dhabi last night, the ‘Tum Hi Ho’ singer asked the audience that why Pakistani songs and singers have been banned in India?

Arijit Singh also revealed that Atif Aslam and Shafqat Amanat Ali are two of his favourite singers. The Bollywood playback singer then went on to sing Atif Aslam’s hit song ‘Pehli Nazar Mein’ from the movie Race.

Last year, T-series removed Atif Aslam’s song, Kinna Sona, from its YouTube channel following a campaign asking to take down Atif’s songs.

The music label was also forced to apologize for not complying with the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA).

In 2019, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artistes in India.