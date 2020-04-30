Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, runner-up Anjana Shajan killed in road accident

KOCHI (Web Desk) – In a tragic accident, a former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and runner-up in the same competition Anjana Shajan were killed in a road accident, Indian media reported on Monday.

According to the police, a former Miss Kerala and runner-up were killed after their car overturned near here while trying to avoid hitting a two-wheeler. The incident occurred past midnight on Monday when the car lost control after it was trying to avoid a two-wheeler.

Ancy Kabeer (24) who hails from Thiruvananthapuram and Anjana Shajan (25), a Thrissur native, were killed when their car allegedly swerved in a bid to avoid hitting a motorcyclist.

Ancy Kabeer, 25, winner of Miss Kerala 2019 and the same year’s runner-up 26-year-old Anjana Shajan were travelling in the car along with two others.

While the two died on the spot, the condition of one of the two surviving persons is said to be serious.

"On account of the impact of the accident, the car was totally damaged and the two winners of the beauty event died on the spot," police said.