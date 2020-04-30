Aryan Khan granted bail, will depart home on Friday

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Bollywood’s king Khan Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is expected to depart home as he was granted bail in the drug case on Thursday.

According to the details, the High Court of Bombay passed the order to release Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. Moreover, the accused are currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

Furthermore, Aryan will step out of the jail on Friday in consequence to a critical exchange of arguments by the solicitor’s of both the sides.

Here is a highlight from the session that included Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) advocate ASG Anil Singh stating his argument before the judge.

"My contention is he was found in possession. He was connected with drug peddlers. It was a commercial quantity. Hence we invoked 28 and 29. It was only 4 hours and they were aware of the grounds so it cannot be an illegal arrest. Conspiracy is difficult to prove. Only the conspirator knows how they conspired. I will leave to the conscience of the court."

Meanwhile Aryan s advocate, Mukul Rohatgi argued on Khan s behalf and stated, "I knew only Arbaaz, I did not know anyone else. It is true it is difficult to prove that there is common meeting of mind. But facts cannot be ignored. There has to be meeting of minds. There may be conscious possession of 6 gms, but how do you prove the other recovered substance?"

