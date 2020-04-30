  Published On 25 October,2021 06:56 pm
Netizens bash Akshay Kumar after Pakâ€™s historic victory in T20 World Cup match against India

 LAHORE (Dunya News) – Netizens bashed Akshay Kumar after the historic victory of Pakistan in blockbuster T20 World Cup match against India.

According to the details, the social media networking site Twitter became the channel of expression for many netizens who trolled the Indian film actor, mocking the Pakistani fielders at minor mistakes in the start of the match.
Later, as the victory of Pakistani players became inevitable, netizens could not help using the expressions of the actor for a hilarious meme storm.

Let’s have a sneak peak to the Twitter troll: