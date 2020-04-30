LAHORE (Dunya News) – Netizens bashed Akshay Kumar after the historic victory of Pakistan in blockbuster T20 World Cup match against India.

According to the details, the social media networking site Twitter became the channel of expression for many netizens who trolled the Indian film actor, mocking the Pakistani fielders at minor mistakes in the start of the match.

Later, as the victory of Pakistani players became inevitable, netizens could not help using the expressions of the actor for a hilarious meme storm.



Let’s have a sneak peak to the Twitter troll:

— Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) October 24, 2021



— Reema Omer (@reema_omer) October 24, 2021



— Ali Qasim (@aliqasim) October 24, 2021



— Nighat Dad (@nighatdad) October 24, 2021



— TAARUF ABBAS SHAH (@taaruf_shah) October 24, 2021



— R e H a N (@rehan_asadii) October 25, 2021