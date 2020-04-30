Emotional video of Babar Azam s father goes viral on social media

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An emotional video of Babar Azam’s father on Sunday has gone viral on the social media.

According to the details, the star’s father could be seen teary eyed after watching his son making it to blockbuster match’s target in Dubai stadium. The incident was captured when the incredible duo of Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan scored the last run in incredible journey of capturing the target of a total 152 runs.

The spectators of the match came to meet and greet the captain’s father as his son made them, and their country feel extremely proud. The father met them with the tears in his eyes.

It is pertinent to state here that Pakistan Cricket Team won a historic victory against Indian Cricket Team by defeating it with 10 wickets in the blockbuster match of T20 World Cup series.

