Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic seems die-hard fan of Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Turkish superstar Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has revealed her favourite Bollywood actress and song. She seems a die-hard fan of Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor.

Esra took to Twitter and shared the title song of film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and heaped praises on Sonam Kapoor. She also admired Bollywood playback singer Palak Muchhal for her melodious voice.

Posting the video, Esra aka Halime Sultan tweeted in Turkish which reads: “Silky voice and Sonam Kapoor s immaculate talent. A visual feast. PREM RATAN DHAN PAYO Title Song (Full VIDEO) | Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor”.

— Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic) October 16, 2021

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.