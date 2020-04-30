Talking about husband's high profile drug raids film actress says she is very proud of her husband

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who recently arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, is the husband of Indian actress Marathi actress Kranthi Rethkar.

Times of India reported that Aryan Khan, son of in style Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was caught by the narcotics officers at a drug social gathering on a luxurious cruise ship. The officers who prosecuted Aryan produced him in court docket. The court docket has ordered the Narcotics Division to maintain him in custody until October 7.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede had also investigated the deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput drug case of the Indian film industry.

The report, Marathi film actress Kranti Redkar while talking about Sameer Wankhede’s high profile drug raids said that she is very proud of her husband. She said her husband was a hard worker and did not discuss cases at home. She claimed that her husband’s private life was being sacrificed because of work. The Indian Marathi film actress married Sameer Wankhede in March 2017.

The arrest of the son of a Bollywood celebrity in a drug case has prompted a stir in Hindi cinema. Congratulations to Samir Wangadeo, Aryan Khan’s favourite drug prevention unit officer. The Hindi media celebrates him because the Lion Police.