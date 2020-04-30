(Web Desk) – Arvind Trivedi, a Gujarati film star and ex parliamentarian passed away on Tuesday night.

Senior actor Arvind Trivedi who played the crucial role of Raavan in Ramanand Sagar mythological show Ramayan passed away on Tuesday night. The Gujarati film star and ex parliamentarian was elected for Loksabha in 1991 from Sabarkantha seat from the ticket of BJP.

Sunil took to Twitter and mourned his shocking demise and wrote in a tweet, "Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin RaheDisappointed but relieved face Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De...I am speechless I lost father figure, my guide, well wisher & gentleman."

The 82 year old veteran actor was not keeping well for quite some time and lost his life after suffering a heart attack and multiple organ failure. He has featured in as many as 300 films including Hindi and Gujarati which included social and mythological genres.

Not just Arvind Trivedi s co-stars but also a number of fans took to Twitter and condoled his shocking demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death and wrote, "We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti."