Fans are quick to notice that Salman was wearing his mask upside down.

Mumbai (Online): Bollywood actor Salman Khan who was recently busy in shooting of upcoming movie Tiger-3 with Katrina kaif, was seen returning to Mumbai after wrapping his work of the film.

The media caught him at the Mumbai airport. He was seen in blue shirt with the matching mask.

Fans are quick to notice that Salman was wearing his mask upside down. They were quick to drop the comments on his pictures.

One of his Instagram fans wrote on his picture that “bhai mask ulta hai (your mask is upside down)”. Another fan wrote that “Salman g mask to sedha pehniye (Wear your mask correctly Salman)”.