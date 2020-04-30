LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani lyricist Asim Raza called the neighbouring country artists Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Kakar ‘cheaters’.

It is noteworthy here that famous singers Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Kakar released their latest song ‘Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai’ which is a copied version of Pakistani drama’s OST ‘Bol Kaffara Kia Hoga’ without even giving due credit.

The Pakistani lyricist expressed anger when his record-making song ‘Bol Kuffara’ has been plagiarized by Indian singers Nautiyal and Kakar. He called out the artists on his official Twitter account by calling Indian singers ‘cheater’.

“Alhamdulillah I’m listed in the greatest Pakistani song-makers ever who are copied by famous copycats without giving original credits,” Asim Raza tweeted. He also tagged T-Series, Neha Kakkar, Jubin Nautiyal and called them cheaters,” Asim Azhar tweeted.

It is not the first time Bollywood has plagiarised famous Pakistani songs. Last week, Indian singer Dhuvani Bhanushali’s latest song ‘Mehendi’ was copied from Pakistani legendary singer Alamgir’s ‘Gagar’. India does not only plagiarise music from Pakistan, they even copy from Arab, Korea, and Hollywood.