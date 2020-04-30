Tik Tok star Hareem Shah recants wedding claim with Sindh provincial minister

(Web Desk) - Famous Tik Tok star Hareem Shah and a victim of various controversies, recanted her husband s claim to be a pre-married and PPP member of the Sindh Assembly, however said that her husband s name was Bilal Shah and that he belonged to the PPP.

Talking to private TV channel, Hareem Shah claimed that Bilal Shah belongs to the PPP and is very close to former President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

It may be recalled that a few months ago, Hareem Shah had claimed without mentioning her husband s name that she had married a PPP member of Sindh Assembly.

After Hareem Shah s claim, several PPP members, including Saeed Ghani, gave interesting statements and expressed ignorance of any such event.

