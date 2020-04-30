Death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet, lyricist Qateel Shifai being observed

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The 20th death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Qateel Shifai is being observed on Sunday.

Qateel Shifai was born on 24 December 1919 in Haripur.

His real name was Muhammad Aurangzeb but adopted Qateel Shifai as his pen name.

His over 20 collections of verse and over 2500 songs for films have been published.

He was awarded Pride of Performance Award in 1994, a Adamjee Award, Naqoosh Award and Abasin Arts Council Award for his contribution to literature.

Qateel Shifai died on this day in Lahore.