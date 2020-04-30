Riteish Deshmukh admits he still gets nervous before shooting

MUMBAI (Online): Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram handles are sure to give you couple goals. They’ve been married for almost a decade and were in a relationship for several years before tying the knot. And their adorable videos on social media often go viral. From pulling each other’s legs to spending time with their young sons – Riaan and Rahyl – the couple often give fans a peek into their lives.



Riteish recently wrote a heartwarming note on Rahyl’s birthday on Instagram along with a video of the two. He wrote, “There is no greater joy than this my dearest son, your head on my chest every morning and I sing to you. How I wish I could stop time... I hate it that you are growing up so fast... but I also love that you are growing up into a fine little man. You teach me every day what unconditional love is.... My Rayo... I wish you all my love, happiness, good health and long life. Happy Birthday Rahyl!!!”

Genelia had also shared a post and written, “My Dearest Rahyl, Today’s your birthday and I want to take every opportunity to tell you how much you mean to me... I’m not a perfect mum, I make mistakes, I lose my cool, I forget things and there are days I go a little crazy.”



On the work front, Riteish is busy with films as well as online projects. He recently shared a picture of himself reading his script and captioned it, “Reading the scene before giving the shot. Face might be calm, but the stomach is fluttering with thousands of butterflies.”

