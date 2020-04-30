Proceedings of Meesha Shafi's petition adjourned indefinitely by LHC

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The proceedings of singer Meesha Shafi’s petition to dismiss the cyber crime case has been postponed indefinitely by the Lahore High Court.

According to details, the singer’s petition was put on indefinite hold by the Lahore High Court without any hearing.

It may be recalled that the court had summoned the FIA investigating officer along with the report.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh has rejected the singer’s petition to immediately suspend the trial of the case. The court opined that the trial could not be stopped without hearing the other parties.

