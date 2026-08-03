Two suspected outlaws killed in Karachi 'encounter'

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police on Sunday claimed to have killed two outlaws wanted in many cases of serious crimes.

According to SSP Khalid Mustafa, the shootout took place in Ferozabad Police jurisdiction. The suspected outlaws were identified as Shahzad and Shahyan. Their bodies were shifted to hospital medicolegal procedure.

Police recovered a snatched car and weapons from the dead suspects. Further investigation was under way.

Police said the suspects had stolen the car from Gulistan-e-Johar, and their accomplice identified as Saqib was killed in alleged police encounter on Shaheed-e-Millat Road.

Police have cordoned off the area where the encounter took place and stepped up security to avert any untoward incident.

