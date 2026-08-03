9-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Shikarpur, say police

(Web Desk) - Police have confirmed the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl in the Tharupur neighborhood of Shikarpur, following a medical examination of the victim."

According to local police, the young girl was subjected to sexual assault, and subsequent medical tests validated the victim's claim.

The victim’s father confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the primary suspect. However, he stated that the main accused, along with his associates, has been issuing threats to the family following the legal action.

Police authorities reported that one individual involved in extending threats to the victim's family has been taken into custody. Police teams are currently executing raids to apprehend the primary suspect and the remaining accomplices.

