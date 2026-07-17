Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Woman, three children found dead at Lahore home

Woman, three children found dead at Lahore home
Updated on

Summary Lahore, Valencia, woman found dead, children killed, Punjab Police, forensic investigation

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A woman and her three children were found dead at a house in Lahore's Valencia area, prompting police to launch an investigation into the incident.

According to police, the deceased were identified as 40-year-old Alina, 16-year-old Rehan, 11-year-old Arshia and 9-year-old Arsal.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the three children were allegedly poisoned to death, while the woman also appears to have died from poisoning.

Police said investigations are underway to determine who administered the poison to the woman and her children. Officials added that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly examined and further facts will emerge after the investigation is completed.

Police and forensic teams reached the scene shortly after receiving the report and began collecting evidence. Authorities said the exact nature and circumstances of the deaths would be established in light of the forensic findings and the ongoing investigation.  

Browse Topics
Crime Pakistan Judiciary

Related News

Suspected drug trafficker killed in police 'encounter'
Four killed, several injured over grazing land dispute in Baltistan's Kharmang
Dispute over love marriage claims life in Bahawalnagar
Six arrested after shepherd allegedly assaulted, robbed in Bahawalnagar
Featured

Petrol, diesel prices likely to rise sharply

Pakistan deepens technology ties with China

CTD, KP police kill five terrorists in Bannu operation

Pakistan summons Japanese ambassador over reference in Japan-India joint statement

Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz as US, Iran continue strikes