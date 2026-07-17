Woman, three children found dead at Lahore home

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A woman and her three children were found dead at a house in Lahore's Valencia area, prompting police to launch an investigation into the incident.

According to police, the deceased were identified as 40-year-old Alina, 16-year-old Rehan, 11-year-old Arshia and 9-year-old Arsal.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the three children were allegedly poisoned to death, while the woman also appears to have died from poisoning.

Police said investigations are underway to determine who administered the poison to the woman and her children. Officials added that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly examined and further facts will emerge after the investigation is completed.

Police and forensic teams reached the scene shortly after receiving the report and began collecting evidence. Authorities said the exact nature and circumstances of the deaths would be established in light of the forensic findings and the ongoing investigation.