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Six arrested after shepherd allegedly assaulted, robbed in Bahawalnagar

Six arrested after shepherd allegedly assaulted, robbed in Bahawalnagar
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Summary A shepherd in Bahawalnagar was sexually abused and tortured after allegedly committing adultery.

BAHAWALNAGAR (Web Desk) -  Police have arrested six suspects after a shepherd was allegedly sexually assaulted, tortured, and robbed in Bahawalnagar district.

According to police, the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Maroot Police Station, where the victim was allegedly subjected to sexual assault and severe physical violence.

The injured man is currently receiving treatment at Bahawal Victoria Hospital, where doctors have described his condition as critical.

Police said a case has been registered, and six suspects have been taken into custody, while raids are underway to apprehend four other suspects who remain at large.

According to the FIR, the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim, forced him to consume a poisonous substance after the assault, and fled with sheep worth millions of rupees.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

 

 

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