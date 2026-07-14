Karachi doctor shot dead during robbery, Rs2.5m looted

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A 28-year-old doctor was shot dead during a robbery outside a bank near Teen Talwar in Karachi on Monday after an exchange of gunfire involving suspected robbers and a bank security guard.

According to South SSP Mahzoor Ali, the victim, identified as Dr Akash, was travelling with his father and cousin after withdrawing cash from a bank. The family was carrying two packets of cash, each containing Rs2.5 million, and had stopped outside another bank when armed suspects approached their vehicle.

Police said the bank's security guard, apparently mistaking the occupants of the car for robbers, opened fire. The suspects also fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene with one of the cash packets worth Rs2.5 million.

Dr Akash sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the exchange of fire. Police have yet to determine whether the bullet that killed him was fired by the security guard or one of the robbers.

Law enforcement officials reached the scene shortly after the incident and launched an investigation. Authorities are reviewing evidence and examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting to identify the source of the fatal shot and trace the fleeing suspects.

The victim's body was shifted to the mortuary at Jinnah Hospital, where family members said Dr Akash had been serving as a doctor for the past two years.

The slain doctor's family demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible, warning that they would stage a sit-in with his body if the suspects were not apprehended. His uncle, Khem Chand, said the shooting occurred outside the bank and described the incident as a tragic loss for the family.

