Suspected robber injured, arrested after 'encounter'

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – A hardcore robber was arrested in an injured condition after an ‘encounter’ with Airport Police jurisdiction here on Monday.

The suspect identified as Faizan was wanted in several cases of heinous crimes. Giving detail about the ‘encounter’, police said motorcyclists opened fire at a security barricade when they were given a signal to stop for checking.

They did not comply with the police order and opened fire, which was related. As a result of this exchange of fire, a suspect was injured and later arrested, whereas his accomplices escaped. The injured suspected outlaw was admitted to hospital.

A manhunt was launched for the fleeing robbers. Initial investigation has revealed that the arrested suspect was a history-sheeter. Further investigation was underway.

