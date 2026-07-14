FIA launches probe after 12 youths allegedly disappear in Italy human smuggling case

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore has launched an investigation into the alleged disappearance of 12 young men who were reportedly being smuggled to Italy through illegal migration routes.

The FIA has registered three separate cases, numbered 672/26, 673/26 and 674/26, against the suspects. The cases include charges of human smuggling, kidnapping and other relevant offences.

According to FIA officials, special teams have been formed to arrest those involved, while raids are being carried out at various locations.

The agency said all available resources were being utilised to recover the missing youths, adding that contact had also been established with relevant authorities abroad to trace their whereabouts.

An FIA Lahore Zone spokesperson said action against those involved was continuing and efforts to ensure the safe recovery of the missing youths had been intensified.

According to the families, the 12 youths allegedly fell into the hands of human smugglers while attempting to reach Italy through illegal routes. Seven of them belong to Baseen village near Jallo Mor in Lahore.

The families said three cousins — Dilshad, Usama and Waqas — are among the missing. They alleged that an agent identified as Amir collected millions of rupees before taking the youths with him. The group remained in contact after reaching Iran, but communication was later lost.

The families further claimed that ransom demands were later made using Waqas's phone, while the agent allegedly sent distressing videos showing three of the youths in extremely poor condition.

According to the families, the footage shows the young men with chains around their necks, pleading with relatives to send money for their release.

They alleged that each family initially paid Rs1 million per person, but the smugglers are now demanding an additional $6,000 for each youth and have threatened serious consequences if the money is not paid.

The affected families have submitted an application to the FIA and appealed to the government to help secure the safe recovery of the missing youths.