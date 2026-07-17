Dispute over love marriage claims life in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) - A man lost his life after a scuffle broke out over a love marriage issue in Fort Abbas area 269HR here on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Allah Ditta. The dead body was shifted to hospital for medicolegal procedure. On the order of Bahawalnagar DPO, police registered a case and arrested a suspect in connection with the murder.

According to police, there was a dispute between two families over a love marriage issue. On the day of the incident, members of a family murdered a man in a gun attack.

Police were investigating, with a pledge to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest.