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Four killed, several injured over grazing land dispute in Baltistan's Kharmang

Four killed, several injured over grazing land dispute in Baltistan's Kharmang
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Summary Teams have been formed to track down the suspects involved in the killing and injuring of people.

KHARMANG – Gilgit-Baltistan (Dunya News) – Four people were killed and several were injured in firing between two groups over a dispute concerning a grazing land in the suburbs of the district here on Thursday.

The injured and the dead were shifted to hospital. Two injured were stated to be in a critical condition. Having being informed, police and Baltistan DIG and Commissioner reached the crime scene.

Security was tightened in the area to ensure law and order. Police and rescue teams started rescue operation. Police were investigating by collecting forensic evidence and recording statements.

Teams have been formed to track down the suspects involved in the killing and injuring of people. Police said efforts were on to arrest the culprits at the earliest.
 

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