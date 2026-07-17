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Suspected drug trafficker killed in police 'encounter'

Suspected drug trafficker killed in police 'encounter'
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Summary His two accomplices fled. Investigation is underway

BHAWANA (Dunya News) – An alleged drug trafficker was killed in an exchange of fire with police at a security barrier on Amin Road here on Thursday.

The suspect was identified Kashif. His two accomplices escaped. According to CCD Sub-Inspector Ejaz Asghar, three suspects were going on a bike when police on suspicion gave a signal to stop for a checking.

They did not comply with the police directions and opened fire at a police team giving duty at a picket, the police official said, adding police engage them.

When the encounter let up, police searched the area and found dead body of one of three outlaws, who was identified as Kashif and involved in drug trafficking. According to police, the suspect was killed in the firing of their own accomplices, who were on the run, with police launching a manhunt for them.
 

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