Five arrested in Islamabad trader murder case as investigation progresses

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad police have taken five suspects into custody in a significant breakthrough in the murder case of prominent businessman Amir Awan.

According to police officials, statements from the victim’s wife and security guards have been recorded, while weapons have also been recovered from those taken into custody. Authorities said investigations are ongoing, and it is too early to draw conclusions about the suspects’ involvement.

The incident occurred in the Margalla Town area of the federal capital, where the trader was shot dead inside his home. A case has been registered at Shehzad Town Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s wife.

According to the FIR, Amir Awan was in his bedroom at his farmhouse when armed intruders broke in. His wife stated that she woke up to find three robbers struggling with her husband, while two others stood outside the room holding weapons. During the confrontation, the attackers opened fire, critically injuring him. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The complainant added that the suspects snatched weapons and mobile phones from the security guards before fleeing the scene. She said the family would be able to identify the attackers if brought before them. CCTV footage also shows armed suspects carrying weapons and entering the farmhouse.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry assured that those responsible would soon be brought to justice. He stated that law enforcement agencies have a strong track record of solving such cases in Islamabad and expressed confidence that the culprits involved in this incident would also be apprehended soon.

