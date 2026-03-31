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Two robbers killed by 'accomplices' during encounter with Gujranwala CCD

Two robbers killed by 'accomplices' during encounter with Gujranwala CCD
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Summary Their two accomplices were arrested after being injured

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Crime Control Department (CCD) police on Monday claimed that two alleged hardcore outlaws were killed by their own accomplices during an ‘encounter’ with police.

Police claimed to have tracked down their two accomplices after they were injured in the shootouts with law enforcers.

The eliminated suspects were identified as Waqas alias Waqaso and Ataya Rabi Butt. The arrested suspects were identified as Waseem and Osama. They were injured before being arrested.

Their other accomplices escaped. Police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects. Looted valuables and weapons were recovered from their possession. Police have claimed that the suspects were killed in the firing of their own accomplices during the encounter.

 

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