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Man shot dead, wife injured in Karachi flat

Man shot dead, wife injured in Karachi flat
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Summary Police were investigating

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A man was shot dead and his wife wounded in a flat near Garden West Hassan Lashkari here on Sunday. 

Upon receiving information about the incident, a large contingent of police and rescue teams also reached the spot. Rescue officials said that the body of the deceased and the injured woman were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Police officials said that the deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Suleman and the injured woman has been identified as Palwasha.

The body of the deceased Suleman was handed over to the heirs after necessary proceedings.

Police officials say that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

 

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