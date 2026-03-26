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Two robbers killed in Karachi police 'encounter'

Two robbers killed in Karachi police 'encounter'
Updated on

Summary Further investigation is underway

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Two robbers were killed during an alleged police encounter while one of their female accomplices was arrested here on Wednesday.

Police officials said the encounter took place in Khawaja Ajmer Nagri. The deceased accused could not be identified immediately. The bodies of the deceased robbers were shifted to the hospital for necessary action.

Police officials further said that weapons and a motorcycle have been recovered from the possession of the deceased accused, and the criminal records of the accused are also being checked.

Police were investigating after shifting the dead bodies to hospital for medicolegal procedure.
 

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