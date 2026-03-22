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Islamabad murder-suicide: TikToker killed by husband in domestic dispute

Islamabad murder-suicide: TikToker killed by husband in domestic dispute
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Summary A female TikToker was shot dead by her husband in a tragic incident reported in Islamabad, within the limits of Humak Police Station.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A female TikToker was shot dead by her husband in a tragic incident reported in Islamabad, within the limits of Humak Police Station.

Police identified the victim as Sana Javed, a resident of Attock. The incident occurred near Langnum Tower in the Humak area.

According to initial reports, the suspect, Muhammad Sadiq—a former Attock Police constable who had been dismissed from service—opened fire on his wife following ongoing domestic disputes.

After the killing, the suspect reportedly shot himself and died at the scene. Law enforcement recovered a 9mm pistol along with multiple bullet casings, which have been taken into evidence.

Authorities stated that the couple had a history of frequent arguments, and the incident appears to have been triggered by domestic conflict. A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress. 

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