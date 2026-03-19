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Cop among five held for blackmailing, defrauding citizens

Cop among five held for blackmailing, defrauding citizens
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Summary The gang was active in the city area. Police have arrested all five members of the gang and registered a case.

LODHRAN (Dunya News) – Police have busted a gang of five members including a constable for blackmailing citizens after making their objectionable videos in order to extract money from them in the City Police jurisdiction here on Wednesday.

According to police, two women are also included in gang. The gang took money from a rickshaw after blackmailing him. The suspects also tortured the rickshaw driver on resistance.

The gang was active in the city area. Police have arrested all five members of the gang and registered a case. Police have taken their judicial remand for further investigation, and said further investigation was underway and more arrests are expected on their information.
 

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