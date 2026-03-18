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Comprehensive Eid security plan issued across Punjab

Comprehensive Eid security plan issued across Punjab
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Summary The department directed that walk-through gates, CCTV cameras, and metal detectors be installed at worship places, and all individuals entering should be subjected to physical checking.

LAHORE (APP) - The Punjab Home Department has issued comprehensive security directives for Eidul, directing authorities to ensure three-layer foolproof security arrangements across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab According to the directives, strict monitoring of mosques and Imambargahs will be ensured, with additional deployment of security personnel. A single entry point system will be implemented at major worship places, while special pickets will be established at sensitive locations with personnel equipped with protective gear.

The department directed that walk-through gates, CCTV cameras, and metal detectors be installed at worship places, and all individuals entering should be subjected to physical checking.

Lady police personnel will also be deployed for female worshippers, while Special Branch and Bomb Disposal Squads will conduct necessary clearance operations.

Police have been instructed to carry out effective combing operations around mosques and Imambargahs, while special attention will be given to security at hotels, restaurants, Eid bazaars and public places.

The spokesman emphasised strict enforcement of a ban on objectionable speeches, misuse of loudspeakers and display of weapons, along with close monitoring of proscribed organisations and individuals listed in the Fourth Schedule.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, authorities have been directed to devise comprehensive traffic plans, while designated parking areas will be set up at a safe distance from congregation points.

The department further directed that security check posts be established at all inter-city and inter-provincial entry and exit points and special arrangements be made for the protection of religious and political figures as well as recreational spots during Eid holidays.

All relevant departments, including Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and the Health Department, have been put on high alert, with instructions for timely information sharing among stakeholders to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Punjab Home Department also directed all commissioners, deputy commissioners, CCPO Lahore, RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs to ensure strict implementation of the security plan, while district administrations have been asked to establish control rooms linked with the central control room of the Home Department.

 

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