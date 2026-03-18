Suspected thieves who stole cash from seminary arrested

Summary In another incident, police busted a gang of thieves and recovered stolen valuables

DUNYAPUR (Dunya News) – Police claimed to have tracked down the suspected thieves who stole over Rs1 million from a seminary, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson, the suspects had fled after stealing cash from the madrassa office. Police arrested them and returned the cash to the madrassa administration.

Further investigation is underway. In another incident, Jalla Arain Police busted a three-member Imran alias Mani Chor Gang.

Stolen goods worth more than Rs400,000, a UPS, two batteries and a solar inverter were recovered from the possession of the suspects. The police also seized the rickshaw used in the incident.

Police said the arrested suspects include ringleader Imran alias Mani, Imtiaz and Abdul Rashid. The suspects used to steal solar panels, inverters and batteries by loading them onto rickshaws in the dark of night.