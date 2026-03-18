Rangers arrest 7 members of Karachi's 'Topi Gang' in major crackdown

KARACHI (Dunya News) - In a major operation in the Korangi area, Karachi Rangers have arrested seven members of the notorious “Topi Gang.”

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the arrested individuals were involved in robbery, street crimes, and motorcycle theft. Weapons, mobile phones, and cash were recovered from the suspects.

The spokesperson further stated that the gang has been linked to over 900 criminal incidents across Sindh since 2018.

The suspects carried out crimes not only in Karachi but also in Sukkur, Kandhkot, and Rohri.

Investigations revealed that the gang was also involved in pickpocketing passengers on buses, with the central suspect, Muhammad Zafar, identified through CCTV footage.

Multiple cases have been registered against the arrested suspects at various police stations, and raids are ongoing to apprehend other accomplices.