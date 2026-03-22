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17 arrested in crackdowns on kite flyers, sellers

17 arrested in crackdowns on kite flyers, sellers
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Summary Police seized 200 kites and 20 spools of chemical twine in their raids in different areas.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police claimed to have arrested 17 suspects in connection with flying and selling kites in Khana area here on Saturday.

Police seized 200 kites and 20 spools of chemical twine in their raids in different areas. Those arrested included 14 kite flyers and three sellers. Cases have been registered against them. They have been handed over to investigation personnel.

With cases of injuries from chemical thread, police have intensified action against the violators of Kite Flying Act. Police have warned strict action against those found involved in selling or flying kites. Punjab IG has also ordered police to launch a vigorous campaign to stop kite flying.


 

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