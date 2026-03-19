Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Fake spiritual healer nabbed for swindling woman

Fake spiritual healer nabbed for swindling woman
Updated on

Summary Further investigation was underway

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) - Police arrested a spiritual healer on the complaint of a woman who alleged that the suspect got money from her to relieve her pain, but he did not cure her pain nor returned her money, in Chak 71 4R here on Wednesday.

According to police, accused Qasim Ali is fraudster and he has a group of people who swindle people of their money on the pretext of giving them amulets for spiritual treatment.

Police were investigating. In remote villages such cases are frequent. Fake Pir plunder people from cash on the pretext of giving them spiritual treatment.
 

Browse Topics
Crime

Related News

Cop among five held for blackmailing, defrauding citizens
Rangers arrest 7 members of Karachi's 'Topi Gang' in major crackdown
Suspected thieves who stole cash from seminary arrested
Comprehensive Eid security plan issued across Punjab
Featured

UN welcomes 'pause' in military operations agreed by Pakistan, Afghan regime

Pakistan rejects India's baseless statement on anti-terror action

With Larijani no more, Iran loses legacy of strategic leadership in its national security, diplomacy

Larijani: Iran power player who rose then fell on winds of war

Hosting Afghan refugees for decades Pakistan's gravest mistake: Khawaja Asif