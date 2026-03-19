Fake spiritual healer nabbed for swindling woman

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) - Police arrested a spiritual healer on the complaint of a woman who alleged that the suspect got money from her to relieve her pain, but he did not cure her pain nor returned her money, in Chak 71 4R here on Wednesday.

According to police, accused Qasim Ali is fraudster and he has a group of people who swindle people of their money on the pretext of giving them amulets for spiritual treatment.

Police were investigating. In remote villages such cases are frequent. Fake Pir plunder people from cash on the pretext of giving them spiritual treatment.

