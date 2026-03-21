Teenager killed by freight train while filming TikTok video in Khanpur

MULTAN (Dunya News) – A tragic incident in Khanpur has claimed the life of a teenage girl, highlighting the growing dangers associated with filming social media content in hazardous locations.

According to reports, the incident occurred near the Dhareja railway crossing, where a 17-year-old girl was struck by a freight train while recording a video for TikTok. The victim died on the spot after being caught in the path of the moving train.

The girl has been identified as Taqwa Bibi. Rescue teams reached the scene shortly after the incident and shifted the body before handing it over to her family following necessary procedures.

The victim’s family has been left devastated by the sudden loss. Local residents and authorities have expressed deep concern over the incident, describing it as a stark reminder of the risks involved in filming content at dangerous sites.

Officials and members of the public have urged young people to avoid creating videos on railway tracks and other unsafe locations. They stressed the importance of prioritising safety over social media trends to prevent further such tragedies.