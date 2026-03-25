Notorious dacoit 'Guda Kosh' surrenders during Katcha operation

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – A joint operation by Punjab Police and Military Intelligence in the Katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan has led to the surrender of a highly wanted dacoit, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to a Punjab police spokesperson, the notorious criminal, Zahoor alias ‘Guda Kosh’, laid down arms along with an accomplice during the ongoing crackdown against organised gangs operating in the riverine belt.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan, Irfan Ali Samo, stated that the حکومت پنجاب had earlier announced a bounty of Rs10 million on the suspect due to his involvement in multiple serious crimes.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab, Abdul Karim, commended the Rahim Yar Khan police team for their successful operation and termed the surrender a significant breakthrough in the campaign against dacoits.

The DPO further said that the surrendered suspects would face legal proceedings in accordance with the law, adding that the operation would continue without interruption until the last criminal in the Katcha region is either arrested or surrenders.