Notorious Sindh criminal arrested in Karachi police killing case

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Police in Karachi have arrested a wanted Sindh criminal involved in the murder of a police officer in the Gulshan-e-Mimar area.

According to the SSP, the suspect has been identified as Azhar Ali. On October 27, he, along with accomplices, attacked the Bqa Pur police post in Larkana to free their associate Kamran alias Saddam.

During the attack, the post in-charge, Mushtaq Ahmed Tanio, was shot dead.

The incident is registered at the Dadu City police station, and Azhar was a named, wanted, and notorious suspect.

He had fled after committing a robbery in Hindu Goth, Gulshan-e-Mimar. Acting on a tip-off, police tracked and arrested him. Weapons, ammunition, three stolen mobile phones, two wallets, and cash were recovered.

Azhar revealed that the gang consists of 10 members involved in murder, kidnapping for ransom, and multiple robberies.

He admitted to killing Mushtaq Ahmed Tanio along with his accomplices. Cases under relevant laws have been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

The suspect was previously arrested in 2020 and 2021 from the New Karachi Industrial Area police station and served time in jail.