Man booked for subjecting wife to torture

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A woman lodged an application with Shadbagh Police against her husband who allegedly subjected her to torture, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

In her complaint, the woman of Amir Road alleged that her husband was a drug addict and an associate of drug traffickers of the area. She alleged that her husband frequently beat her, and on the day of the incident he crossed all limits in torturing her with kicks and slaps even in front of their children.

On her complaint, police have registered a case and started investigation.

The torture victim has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to help her get justice.

