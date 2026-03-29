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One robber killed, 13 held after 'encounters' in Karachi

One robber killed, 13 held after 'encounters' in Karachi
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Summary The shootouts took place in Azizabad, Surjani Town, Mominabad, Clifton, Boat Basin and Liaquatabad near Sindhi Hotel.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police claimed to have killed a robber and apprehended 13 others after they were injured in alleged five encounters within an hour in different areas of the city here on Saturday night.

The shootouts took place in Azizabad, Surjani Town, Mominabad, Clifton, Boat Basin and Liaquatabad near Sindhi Hotel.

Police said weapons, mobile phones, cash and motorcycles were recovered from the arrested outlaws.

The process of identifying the dead robber is underway. The arrested robbers include Saifullah, Bilal, Waliullah, Taha, Naik, Qasim, Zawar and Saeed, Salman, Omar, Abbas, Rehmat, Salman.

Police officials said that the arrested suspects were involved in several incidents of street crime, and further investigation was being conducted.
 

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