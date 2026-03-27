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Jubilant firing lands trigger-happy bride in police lockup

Jubilant firing lands trigger-happy bride in police lockup
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Summary Her firing video makes rounds on internet, drawing mixed reactions

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A bride faced police action after she resorted to a celebratory firing at her wedding ceremony in Mandra Police jurisdiction here on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

Interestingly, her husband, who instigated her to do firing to celebrate their marriage, ran away during the police raid, leaving his wife in the lurch.

A video of their jubilant firing made rounds on social media, igniting a mixed reaction, with some saying the groom’s fidelity to the bride has been exposed even after a few hours of the marriage.

Some have sympathy for the girl, suggesting she should not be given severe punishment, and should be set free to have her first wedding night at home, instead of at police lockup.

Police have registered a case against the couple, with the arrest of the bride, raids to track down ‘unfaithful’ groom, who left his bride at the mercy of police.

The groom has been identified as Sheharyar Ali. A pistol has been recovered from the bride. Further investigation was under way.
 

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