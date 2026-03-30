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Two suspected robbers dead in Karachi 'encounters'

Two suspected robbers dead in Karachi 'encounters'
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Summary Their four accomplices were arrested during the shootouts

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Two suspected robbers were killed and four arrested in alleged police encounters in different areas here on Sunday.

Bilal Colony Police arrested two alleged robbers. One of them was injured in the shootout, who was later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. He was identified as Farhad Ahmed Lodhi alias Seth.

According to the police, the suspect was a sacked police officer and remained in jail several times.

Rizvia Police arrested two suspects. One of them was injured and later died. He was killed in an exchange of fire with police. Their accomplice managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness.

After the encounter, the Khawaja Ajmer Nagri police arrested one suspect in an injured condition, while his accomplice fled.

Police said weapons, stolen goods and motorcycles were recovered from the possession of the slain and arrested suspects.
 

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