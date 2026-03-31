Man found murdered in Karachi house

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A man was found murdered in his house in Sarjani-III Town, police said here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Jeem Saifullah. He resided in the house alone after his two wives left him. He worked as a property agent at a real estate office.

Having being informed, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after shifting the dead body to hospital. Police were investigating to ascertain the cause of the murder and reach out to the killer.

Police said nothing could be said about the murder before the postmortem report, suspecting the killing may be the outcome of personal vendetta.