Rangers arrest three suspects in Karachi over street crimes, drugs and illegal weapons

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh Rangers carried out an intelligence-based operation in Pirabad and Orangi Town, Karachi, arresting three individuals allegedly involved in street crimes, illegal weapons possession, and drug trafficking.

The suspects have been identified as Shehroz son of Feroz Khan, Jannat Gul son of Rahim Gul, and Noman Khan son of Zargun Khan.

During the operation, authorities recovered 222 rifle with a fake license, along with a magazine and 57 rounds, a 9mm pistol without a license with two magazines and 14 rounds, and a 30-bore pistol with a bogus license and five rounds.

Additionally, seven 30-bore magazines, a dummy pistol, seven daggers, a surgical blade, two steel knuckles, binoculars, a DVR, 200 grams of cannabis, and 13 mobile phones were seized.

Investigations revealed that Shehroz allegedly used a bicycle shop as a front to sell cannabis and provide weapons to robbers.

Jannat Gul disclosed that two of his brothers are involved in drug trafficking in the Pirabad area and that he had previously been jailed in 2021 for cannabis possession and a stolen motorcycle case, sustaining an injury during a police encounter. Noman Khan admitted to participating in multiple robberies and drug sales across the city.

The Sindh Rangers confirmed that raids are ongoing to apprehend other associates, and the arrested suspects, along with the recovered weapons, ammunition, and drugs, have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

