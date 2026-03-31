Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

15-year-old girl murdered after rape in Ferozewala

15-year-old girl murdered after rape in Ferozewala
Updated on

Summary Her family members had gone for attending a marriage ceremony, and she was at home with her disabled brother

FEROZEWALA (Dunya News) – A 15-year-old girl was slain after being subjected to rape, police said, insisting a postmortem report will ascertain the alleged rape.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s relative, who alleged the girl was raped before being murdered. He told the police the girl was at home with her disabled brother, and other family members had gone for a marriage function.

He alleged that someone broke into the house in the absence of the house inmates. Police were investigating looking at all possible angles. The body was shifted to hospital for medicolegal procedure. A manhunt was launched for the suspect, with police saying the culprit would be arrested soon.

 

Browse Topics
Crime

Related News

Two robbers killed by 'accomplices' during encounter with Gujranwala CCD
Man found murdered in Karachi house
Rangers arrest three suspects in Karachi over street crimes, drugs and illegal weapons
Two suspected robbers dead in Karachi 'encounters'
Featured

Lesco hikes fees for new electricity connection

Pakistan sends food shipments to Middle East as war disrupts supply lines

Federal ministers, advisors receive over Rs400 million in salaries this year

PSX rebounds strongly as KSE-100 gains over 2,200 points

Dar heads to Beijing as Pakistan steps up Middle East mediation efforts