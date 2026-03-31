15-year-old girl murdered after rape in Ferozewala

FEROZEWALA (Dunya News) – A 15-year-old girl was slain after being subjected to rape, police said, insisting a postmortem report will ascertain the alleged rape.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s relative, who alleged the girl was raped before being murdered. He told the police the girl was at home with her disabled brother, and other family members had gone for a marriage function.

He alleged that someone broke into the house in the absence of the house inmates. Police were investigating looking at all possible angles. The body was shifted to hospital for medicolegal procedure. A manhunt was launched for the suspect, with police saying the culprit would be arrested soon.