Two abductees rescued in Ubauro Katcha area operation

UBAURO (Dunya News) – Punjab Police conducted a rescue operation for two kidnapees abducted by Katcha area robbers from Lahore four months ago, Dunya News reported here on Thursday night.

Police managed to get the abductees freed after an encounter with the kidnappers, who escaped taking advantage of darkness. The rescued citizens have been identified as Asghar Ali and Muhammad Yaseen. Further investigation was underway. A manhunt was launched for the fleeing outlaws.

In Gogra, a suspected robber was killed in alleged CCD police encounter in Sadar Police jurisdiction. The suspect was identified as Athar Ali. He was history-sheeter and escaped from Sialkot CCD police station. His accomplice escaped. Police have launched a search operation for the fleeing suspect.

