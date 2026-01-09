Two high-profile robbers killed in Larkana police 'encounter'

They were involved in dozens of cases of heinous crimes

LARKANA (Dunya News) – Two high-profile suspected robbers – one of them had Rs5million head money – were killed in an exchange of fire with Sindh Police, Dunya News reported here on Thursday night.

According to Larkana DIG Nasir Aftab, the suspects have been identified as Khadan involved in 64 cases of heinous crimes, and had Rs5million head money, and Mir Hassan involved in 55 cases of crimes.

Weapons and looted valuables were seized. Their bodies were sent to hospital. Further investigation was underway.

In another incident in Kandhkot, an alleged outlaw was injured during an encounter with police. He was complicit in 10 cases of crimes. He was identified as Zahid.

Yet in another incident in Jacobabad, a suspected robber was nabbed in an injured condition. Two Kalashnikovs were recovered from him. . He was identified as Javed Lund. Further investigation was underway.