Two bandits who raped woman during robbery shot dead

VEHARI (Dunya News) - Two alleged robbers who had raped a woman during robbery were killed in an encounter with Jhal Sial Police here on Monday.

Police officials said four unidentified suspects stole a motorcycle and cash and fled near Mahmood Kot. Upon receiving information about the incident on 15, the police set up blockades at various locations.

Four suspicious persons riding three motorcycles near the checkpoint in Basti Islamabad were signalled to stop. Instead of stopping, they opened indiscriminate fire on the police party. The police also retaliated.

During the exchange of fire, two unidentified suspects were killed on the spot after being shot by their own accomplices. The other two suspects escaped taking advantage of the darkness and fog.

The deceased suspects have been identified as Anwar Khan Pathan and Tehzeeb Ahsan Pathan of 52 KB.

They were active criminals and a few days ago, in the Jhal Sial area, they had raped a woman during robbery. The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, cash, jewellery and two pistols.

