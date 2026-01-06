Three robbers killed, nine arrested in Karachi 'encounters'

Seven of the arrested robbers were injured in shootouts with police.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Three alleged robbers were killed and nine arrested after encounters with police in different areas here on Monday.

Three suspected bandits were eliminated during an exchange of fire with Pak Colony Police. The outlaws opened fire on a police party during checking at a police picket. Police retaliated, resulting in the death of alleged robbers. Weapons, a motorcycle and looted valuables were seized from them. Further investigation was underway. In the encounter, policemen remained safe due to their bullet proof jackets.

Mominabad Police in Rahim Shah Colony arrested four alleged robbers – three of them in an injured condition. Weapons and looted valuables have been seized from them. Further investigation was underway.

In Gulshan Maymar, two suspected robbers were arrested after an exchange of fire with police. One of the bandits was injured in the firing. He was admitted to hospital. Further investigation was underway.

Gulberg Police arrested three alleged burglars after shootouts. Two of them sustained injuries. Arms and looted valuables have been seized. Police were conducting investigation.