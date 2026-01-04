Karachi Mai Kolachi incident: Suspect arrested in killing of mother, three children

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Police have arrested Masroor Hussain, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of a woman and her three children on Mai Kolachi Road, Karachi.

According to police, the accused has confessed to the crime during initial interrogation. Masroor Hussain claimed that the woman practiced amulets and spiritual rituals, which allegedly disturbed him, leading him to kill her along with her children. Investigators, however, say all aspects of the case are being thoroughly examined and the suspect’s claims are part of the ongoing probe.

The victims were identified as Anila and her three children. Speaking to the media, Anila’s brother Mustafa said he last spoke to his sister on the phone about a week before the incident. He added that her mobile phone was switched off from December 30, raising concerns. “Two days ago, I went to her house and found it locked,” he said, adding that police were later informed.

Mustafa further revealed that Anila had been divorced by her husband around two and a half years ago and had been single-handedly supporting her children since then. He said his niece and two nephews were school-going students. Anila was originally a resident of Kharadar and was living independently to provide for her family.

